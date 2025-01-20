PRESS RELEASE

Paris – January 20, 2025

Bureau Veritas to acquire a leading Buildings & Infrastructure business in Italy in line with LEAP I 28

Bureau Veritas, a global leader in Testing, Inspection, and Certification services, announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Contec AQS and its two owned subsidiaries Exenet and PMPI. The planned acquisition is aligned with Bureau Veritas’ LEAP | 28 strategy to expand its leadership in the Buildings and Infrastructure market.

Bureau Veritas contributes to safer, sustainable, and resilient buildings and infrastructure, delivering comprehensive solutions covering the full life cycle of assets. This acquisition will expand Bureau Veritas’ Buildings and Infrastructure footprint in Italy.

Contec AQS, Exenet and PMPI are established Italian brands delivering comprehensive services and technical expertise in the Buildings and Infrastructure sector. They cover construction, infrastructure and Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) domains for public authorities, infrastructure operators, and private manufacturing companies. The company employs c.190 highly skilled experts and is expected to deliver c. €30 million in revenue in 2024.

” This acquisition is in line with our objective of expanding our leadership in the infrastructure space in Europe, as planned in our LEAP | 28 strategy.” Said Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas, “Within Italy, the addition of these three companies will augment our capabilities and bring additional benefits to our clients.”

Alberto Palombarini – CEO, Contec AQS, added: “Our historic collaboration with Bureau Veritas has confirmed the strong fit between their technical capabilities and ours. This strategic union will not only enhance our service delivery offering to our clients, it will also consolidate our position as a partner of choice by reaching a critical mass in our Italian home market.”

The transaction is expected to be closed by the end of March 2025, once customary closing conditions have been met, including regulatory clearance.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers’ excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas’ 83,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company’s technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

