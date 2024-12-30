The increasing need for long-lasting packaging solutions in sectors like food and beverage and e-commerce is driving the growth of the ethylene copolymers market.

New York, USA, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Market Overview

In 2024, the ethylene copolymers market was projected to be valued at USD 52.80 billion. From 2025 to 2034, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%, rising from USD 56.64 billion in 2025 to USD 106.92 billion in 2034.

Market Introduction

Ethylene copolymers are polymers that are created by combining ethylene with different organic compounds such as propylene, butyl acrylate, acrylic acid, methacrylic acid, and other chemicals or polymers. The most common polymers used in the production of hot melts are ethylene copolymers. Adhesion, application, and aging issues are among the challenging technical requirements that ethylene copolymer-based hot melts can meet. The resulting copolymers are elastic materials that exhibit a range of characteristics, such as adhesion, toughness, hot tack strength, flexibility, chemical resistance, water resistance, and low-temperature heat sealability. Among the many uses for ethylene copolymers are construction, adhesives and sealants, packaging, and transportation.

Growth Drivers

Globally, the logistics sector is expanding quickly. The need for dependable and creative packaging solutions is growing as the sector prospers. Ethylene copolymers are preferred by the industry due of their flexibility and durability. Thus, the demand for ethylene copolymer is being driven by the growth of the logistics industry.

As more cars are made, there is a greater need for lightweight, durable materials like ethylene copolymers. The increase in automobile manufacturing raises the need for ethylene copolymer for a range of vehicle uses, including exterior coatings and interior components. hence favorably influencing the growth of the ethylene copolymers market.

Market Trends

Due to strict safety requirements that aim to prevent contamination and ensure product quality, the food and beverage industry is experiencing an increase in demand for dependable packaging solutions. Consequently, the market for ethylene copolymers is booming.

Ethylene copolymers are a crucial option for contemporary packaging solutions since the expanding e-commerce sector depends on robust, lightweight materials.

The expansion of the ethylene copolymers market is driven by increased investments in important end-use sectors, namely packaging and construction.

Key Players in Ethylene copolymers market

BASF SE

Dow

DuPont

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Arkema

Westlake Corporation

Celanese Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings N.V.

Braskem

Repsol

SABIC

Borealis AG

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

LG Chem

INEOS

Ethylene Copolymers Market Details

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 52.80 billion Market value in 2034 USD 106.92 billion CAGR 6.6 % Base year 2024 Historical data 2020 – 2023 Forecast period 2025 – 2034

Regional Insights

With regard to the ethylene copolymers market, the report provides regionally specific market insights for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America accounted for the majority of ethylene copolymers market revenue in 2024. The flexible packaging industry’s expansion is increasing demand for ethylene copolymers in the region as manufacturers seek flexible, sustainable, and durable packaging solutions. As the flexible packaging sector expands, demand for ethylene copolymers is predicted to climb, resulting in increasing production and innovation in this material over the projection period.

Due to an increase in mergers and strategic alliances, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate for the forecast period. Businesses in a variety of sectors, including construction and textiles, are benefiting from these initiatives. The ethylene copolymers market in Asia Pacific is expected to rise as a result of the increased opportunities this growth brings to many industries.

Ethylene Copolymers Market Development

In September 2024, Mitsui & Dow Polychemicals declared the ISCC PLUS-certified introduction of biomass low-density polyethylene and biomass ethylene vinyl acetate copolymer.

In May 2024, INEOS announced that it had strategically acquired LyondellBasell’s Ethylene Oxide & Derivatives business in Texas through its INEOS Oxide business segment. INEOS’s attempts to expand the production capacity of ethylene oxide and related derivatives in the North American market are anticipated to be strengthened by this proposed action.





Ethylene Copolymers Market Segmentation

By Type Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2020–2034)

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate

Ethylene Ethyl Acrylate

Ethylene Butyl Acrylate

Ethylene Propylene

Others

By Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2020–2034)

Hot Melt Adhesives

Asphalt Modifications

Thermo-Adhesive Films

Others

By End Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2020–2034)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive

Textiles

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2020–2034)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



