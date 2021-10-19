Governor Perry Warjiyo lowered his current account deficit (CAD) projection this year, from 0.6-1.4 percent to 0-0.8 percent of the gross …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- BI governor lowers CAD projection to 0-0.8 percent for 2021 - October 19, 2021
- USD/CAD: Loonie Extends Gains as Crude Oil Prices Rise on Supply Woes - October 19, 2021
- Following refocus and rebrand, Lydia AI secures $10 million CAD to make health insurance more inclusive - October 19, 2021