BioSyent (TSXV:RX:CA) declares CAD 0.04/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Dec. 15; for shareholders of record Nov. 30; ex-div Nov. 29. See RX:CA Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart …
