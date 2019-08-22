Canada’s inflation surprised to the upside yesterday, providing CAD with a boost and further lowering expectations for a cut. At 2% it remains at their centre band of the 1-3% target and, so far, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD CPI Deflates Easing Expectations | AUD/CAD, NZD/CAD - August 21, 2019
- USD/CAD remains on a back foot around 1.3290 as WTI takes the bids - August 21, 2019
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – 1.3345 Resistance Putting a Lid over Daily Gains - August 21, 2019