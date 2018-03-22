‘CAD may treble to $10-12bn in Q4 on higher trade deficit’

The country’s current account deficit (CAD) is likely to treble to $10-12 billion in the fourth quarter of the current financial year, against the same year-ago period, due to higher trade deficit, says a report. The current account deficit had increased …
