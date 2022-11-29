We continue to see the upside risks for oil prices into the new year, and CAD’s limited exposure to China/Ukraine and superior liquidity are good arguments to expect CAD to outperform other …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD to outperform other procyclical currencies in 2023 – ING - November 29, 2022
- USD/CAD bounces off daily low, finds support near 1.3400 ahead of Canadian/US macro data - November 29, 2022
- USD/CAD declines towards 1.3400 as oil strengthens, US/Canada GDP eyed - November 29, 2022