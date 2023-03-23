tweet at 4:06pm: THE ECB USED THE FED’S USD SWAP FACILITY FOR $483.5 MILLION IN THE WEEK TO MARCH 22. THE SNB USED THE FED USD SWAP FACILITIES FOR $107 M IN WEEK TO MARCH 22.
