The exchange rate is currently trading near the bottom border of the ascending channel pattern at 1.7017 and could be set for a breakout. If this breakout occurs, the GBP/CAD pair could continue to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- GBP/CAD 4H Chart: Two scenarios likely - January 21, 2020
- USD/CAD Consolidates Ahead of Canadian CPI & BoC Meeting – USD vs CAD Price - January 21, 2020
- USD/CAD rallies back to 1.3075-80 resistance amid weaker oil prices - January 21, 2020