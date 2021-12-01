In its quest to develop commercial fusion power, General Fusion announced an oversubscribed $166 million CAD Series E funding round.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- General Fusion powers up with $166 million CAD round for its energy technology - November 30, 2021
- American Pacific Mining Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to CAD $5 Million - November 30, 2021
- Pound Canadian Dollar Forecast: GBP Soars Vs CAD As Oil Slips Amid Omicron Fears - November 30, 2021