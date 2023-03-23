Stingray Group Inc. (RAY.A:CA) declares CAD 0.075/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Payable June 15; for shareholders of record May 31; ex-div May 30. See RAY.A:CA Dividend Scorecard, …
