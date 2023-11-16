Taiga Building Products (TSX:TBL:CA) declares CAD 0.2316/share special dividend. Payable Dec. 8; for shareholders of record Nov. 24; ex-div Nov. 22. See TBL:CA Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Taiga Building Products declares CAD 0.2316 dividend - November 16, 2023
- Hoping to be the go-to platform for blockchain devs, Uniblock secures $3.1 million CAD - November 16, 2023
- New issue: Issuer Saputo issued bonds (CA80310ZAM10) with the coupon rate of 5.492% in the amount of CAD 550 mln maturing in 2030 - November 16, 2023