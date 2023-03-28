USD/CAD slides to fresh lows for the week. Risk-on is supporting the oil price and Loonie. The Canadian dollar has strengthened against its US counterpart in Asia in a continuation of the start of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD bears move in and print a fresh low for the week - March 27, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Further downside hinges on 1.3630 break - March 27, 2023
- Martello Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement Totalling CAD$0.6M - March 27, 2023