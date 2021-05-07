USD/CAD bears catch a breather around late 2017 lows, marked the previous day. Virus woes, news from China battle easing of reflation risk, vaccine optimism. Market sentiment dwindles ahead of the key …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD: Bulls and bears jostle around mid-1.2100s ahead of US NFP, Canadian jobs data
USD/CAD bears catch a breather around late 2017 lows, marked the previous day. Virus woes, news from China battle easing of reflation risk, vaccine optimism. Market sentiment dwindles ahead of the key …