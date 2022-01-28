USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Diving Deeper

Euro area data weaker than expected – Fall-out from FOMC meeting fueling US dollar gains. – Canadian dollar outperforms commodity bloc but still under pressure USDCAD Snapshot: Open 1.2787-1.2791, …
