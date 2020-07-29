The Canadian dollar is inching higher, alongside widespread U.S. dollar losses against the G-10 currencies. The U.S. dollar is unwanted and unloved. Rising U.S. coronavirus cases in contrast with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Fades upside momentum near 11-week top - July 29, 2020
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Inching Higher - July 29, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Waiting For Signals From The Fed - July 29, 2020