The USD/CAD pair climbed to one-week tops during the first half of the European session, with bulls now eyeing a sustained move beyond the 1.2800 mark. A combination of supporting factors assisted the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD climbs to one-week tops, eyeing a sustained move beyond 1.2800 mark - January 18, 2021
- 2021 Tech Trends—CAD/3D Industry Executes Share Thoughts - January 17, 2021
- USD/CAD rises towards 1.2800 amid US dollar strength, concerns over Canadian oil exports - January 17, 2021