USD/CAD clings to modest gains near 1.3100 after Canada GDP data

The USD/CAD pair gathered bullish momentum and touched its highest level since mid-July at 1.3132 before erasing a portion of its daily gains. As of writing, the pair was up 0.1% on the day at 1.3107.
