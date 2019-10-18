USD/CAD consolidates Thursday’s losses, fluctuates in tight range below 1.3150

EUR/USD is trading above 1.11 after Chinese GDP missed expectations but industrial production surprised to the upside. Speculation about the Brexit vote and Fed speakers are set to rock markets.
