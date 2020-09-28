USD/CAD failed to settle above the resistance at 1.3400 but continues its attempts to gain more upside momentum.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Resistance At 1.3400 Stays Strong - September 28, 2020
- USD/CAD struggles to find direction, trades flat on the day below 1.3400 - September 28, 2020
- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with United States Federal Government Agency - September 28, 2020