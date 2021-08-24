USD/CAD drops towards 21-DMA amid weaker USD, WTI rally

USD/CAD corrects for the third day in a row amid risk-on mood. Upbeat mood downs the safe-haven US dollar, lifts WTI prices. 21-DMA to come to the rescue of the USD/CAD bulls. USD/CAD is extending its …
