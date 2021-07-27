The USD/CAD edged slightly higher on Tuesday, despite broader dollar weakness ahead of Wednesday’s Canadian CPI report. U.S. Treasury yields moved lower following a softer than expected U.S. Durable …
USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Bounces Ahead of Canadian CPI
