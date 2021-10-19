Scotiabank. The US dollar is trimming losses against its Canadian counterpart after having bottomed at 3, ½-month lows at 1.2310 earlier on Wednesday. The pair has returned to 1.2350, yet still about …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD finds support at 1.2315 and returns to 1.2350 area - October 19, 2021
- Rising commodity prices to trim CAD to 1.3% or $40 bn this fiscal: Report - October 19, 2021
- BI governor lowers CAD projection to 0-0.8 percent for 2021 - October 19, 2021