Traders now look to the US macro data for some impetus ahead of the critical FOMC decision. The USD/CAD pair attracts some intraday sellers following an early uptick to the 1.3325 area and drops to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD hangs near two-and-half-month low, around 1.3300 ahead of US data, FOMC - February 1, 2023
- USD/CAD: Bias remains bearish as global soft landing supports risk assets – SocGen - February 1, 2023
- Cad/Cam Milling Machine Market Size 2023 with Key Dynamics, Supply-Demand, Industry Revenue, Growth Rate Analysis and Regions Forecast to 2028 - February 1, 2023