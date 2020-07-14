Asia recovery moves from 1.3600 to probe Friday’s top. Recovery in the US dollar, WTI weakness favor the bulls amid risk-off mood. China trade data, US CPI and risk catalysts in the spotlight. USD/CAD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD prints four-day winning streak above 1.3600 - July 13, 2020
- The correlation of deep learning-based CAD-RADS evaluated by coronary computed tomography angiography with breast arterial - July 13, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls attack 1.3600 inside 12-day-old falling channel - July 13, 2020