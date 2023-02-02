The USD/CAD pair remains under some selling pressure for the third successive day on Thursday and drops to its lowest level since November 16 during the first half of the European session. The pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD slides to its lowest since November, eyes mid-1.3200s amid weaker USD - February 2, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Further downside hinges on 200-EMA break - February 2, 2023
- USD/CAD Forecast: Gives Up An Attempt To Break Above The 50- - February 1, 2023