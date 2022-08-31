This may convince markets to fully price in a 75 bps rate hike by the Bank of Canada next week, a notion that should fuel a CAD recovery and send USD/CAD sustainably below 1.3000 despite some …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Solid Canadian GDP report to fuel a loonie recovery – ING - August 31, 2022
- USD/CAD: Minor wave Z likely to complete near 1.332 - August 31, 2022
- CAD/USD: Is the uptrend expected to continue? - August 31, 2022