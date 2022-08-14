USD/CAD struggles below 1.2800 despite softer oil prices, anxiety ahead of Fed Minutes

Oil prices fail to cheer hopes of more demand amid mixed macros, cautious mood ahead of FOMC Minutes. USD/CAD seesaws around 1.2770-80 during Monday’s initial Asian session as bears take a breather …
