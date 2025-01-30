The CBH Starship is happening! The roof and the exterior walls are up at the CBH Starship while the exterior windows and the metal exterior awnings were just installed last week. Exterior colors and interior finishes are currently in the works.

Caldwell, Idaho, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CBH Homes, Idaho’s #1 home builder is excited to announce the launch of its new headquarters website, CBHStarship.com . Dedicated to sharing updates, behind-the-scenes videos, and exclusive insights, the website offers a front-row seat to the progress of the “CBH Starship,” CBH’s cutting-edge headquarters currently under construction in Caldwell, Idaho.

“The CBH Starship is more than just a building, it’s a new chapter for CBH. You’ll hear us say ‘we’re going to the moon’, this is how the Starship makes us feel. We’ll have more space to grow, allowing for more innovation, collaboration and focusing on our main goal, keeping homeownership affordable in Idaho.” said Corey Barton, President/Owner of CBH Homes.

The website features:

Videos and updates highlighting the construction progress of the 214,200-square-foot facility.

highlighting the construction progress of the 214,200-square-foot facility. Exclusive content about CBH’s culture and the vision for the CBH Starship.

about CBH’s culture and the vision for the CBH Starship. Fun facts about the building and our journey to Caldwell, Idaho.

CBH’s new headquarters will consolidate operations from multiple locations into one state-of-the-art facility, reflecting CBH’s long-standing commitment to the Treasure Valley community. The Starship is designed to enhance collaboration, efficiency, and the award-winning culture CBH is known for.

The roof and the exterior walls are up at the CBH Starship while the exterior windows and the metal exterior awnings were just installed last week. Exterior colors and interior finishes are currently in the works.

On top of the new building, CBH is excited to also be announcing a new partnership with the City of Caldwell for their February Seasons of Caring.

“Caldwell has always had a special place in our hearts, but we’re so excited to grow this partnership even more. This is just the beginning, we have so much goodness coming our way,” said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. “This website and the new partnerships are connecting us to the community.”

Stay tuned for updates, visit CBHStarship.com , and watch the Starship rise!

About CBH Homes:

CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 32 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, ranked #42 in the nation, and proudly working with over 26,000 happy homeowners. Visit cbhhomes.com . RCE-923

Attachment

CONTACT: CeCe Cheney CBH Homes 208.288.5560 cecec@cbhhomes.com