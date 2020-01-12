He dreamed of returning to his carpet business and to enjoying New York Mets games on the weekends after years of exhaustion and strain caused by congestive heart failure. Typically, patients begin …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- A family at this N.J. hospital wanted a do not resuscitate order. The doctors didn’t. - January 12, 2020
- Congestive Heart Failure Took My Friend, And I Won’t Say Goodbye - January 10, 2020
- Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Lamotrigine Tablets USP, 100 mg, 100 Count Bottles - January 10, 2020