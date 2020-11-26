HSBC set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. A number of other …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Mayor Warren’s mother dies due to complications from congestive heart failure and COVID-19 - November 26, 2020
- ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 24 Price Target at HSBC - November 26, 2020
- USD/CHF drops to lowest level in more than two weeks at 0.9060 - November 26, 2020