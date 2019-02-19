BRIEF-DKSH Bookrunner Says Secondary Offering Price Range Of CHF 55.25 – CHF 57.5 Per Share

Feb 19 (Reuters) – DKSH Bookrunner: * BLOCK TRADE: DKSH HOLDING BOOKRUNNER- SECONDARY OFFERING OF UPTO 3.82 MILLION SHARES, 5.87 PERCENT OF CO, SHARES WORTH ABOUT CHF 215 MILLION * BLOCK TRADE: DKSH H…

