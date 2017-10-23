* FY OPER PROFIT MARGIN EXPECTED TO REACH UPPER END OF GUIDED RANGE OF 8 TO 10 PERCENT OF NET SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom) Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- BRIEF-Gurit Holding 9mth net sales of CHF 268.8 mln - October 23, 2017
- USD/CHF Broke Above Major Bearish Trend Line - October 23, 2017
- USD/CHF jumps to fresh multi-month tops, inching closer to 0.99 handle - October 23, 2017