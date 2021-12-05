Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a common disease requiring admission to hospital among elderly people and is associated with a high mortality rate. The objective of this study was to examine trends …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Changing trends in mortality and admissions to hospital for elderly patients with congestive heart failure in Montreal - December 4, 2021
- Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: CHF/JPY, AUD/CHF, EUR/CHF - December 4, 2021
- USD/CHF choppy, but set to end session at 0.9170ish lows as risk appetite deteriorates - December 3, 2021