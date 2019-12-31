CHF/JPY: Looks to be a bit of bullish biased

EUR/USD is trading above 1.12 on New Year’s Eve, extending its gains. The US dollar is on the back foot amid end-of-year flows and optimism about US-Sino trade relations. Nevertheless, the pair is …
