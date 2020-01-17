CHF/JPY soared to its highest levels since December of 2018 in early trading on Thursday. The CHF/JPY currency cross (a pair that does not include the US dollar) is made up of two major financial safe …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- CHF/JPY Rallies to Highest Levels Since 2018 - January 17, 2020
- BRIEF-BB Biotech FY 2019 Net Gain Of CHF 677 Mln - January 17, 2020
- BRIEF-GAM Holding Sees Underlying Profit Before Taxes Of Around CHF 10 Million For 2019 - January 17, 2020