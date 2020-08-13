EUR/CHF marks another pullback from the key EMA while defying the previous day’s losses. Bearish MACD, repeated failures to cross 1.0800 keeps sellers hopeful. A downward sloping trend line from June …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- EUR/CHF Price Analysis: 200-day EMA restricts immediate downside - August 12, 2020
- Tom Clancy’s sprawling Chesapeake Bay estate finally sells for $4.9million – $1.3million below the 2018 asking price – amid family battle over royalties for his Jack Ryan … - August 12, 2020
- The fall Chicago Humanities Festival will go on — but all digital - August 12, 2020