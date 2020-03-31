FxWirePro: AUD/CHF upside capped at 21-EMA, near-term outlook bullish

AUD/CHF was trading 0.32% higher on the day at 0.5930 at around 08:55 GMT. The pair has paused upside at 21-EMA which is offering stiff resistance at 0.5954. Aussie remains bid after upbeat China PMI …
