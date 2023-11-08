It is to be expected that healthcare premiums will also continue to increase. According to Felix Schneuwly, a health insurance expert at comparison site Comparis, the costs will remain bearable as long as economic growth continues, and healthcare expenditure remains between 11% and 12% of GDP.
