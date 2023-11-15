Management increased full-year 2023 revenue guidance to 1.79 billion CHF, up from its prior outlook of 1.76 billion CHF. The new guidance implies annual growth of more than 46%. Moreover, it now …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- On Holding Stock Stumbles Despite Earnings Beat and Raised 2023 Guidance - November 15, 2023
- Feasting Fit: How to Have a Healthful Thanksgiving - November 14, 2023
- Dow Jones soars 556 points as stocks around the world take off - November 14, 2023