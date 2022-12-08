New research shows that a predictive analytics-based disease management outreach program effectively reduced medical spending among chronic heart failure patients by 20 percent.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Predictive Analytics-Based Disease Management Outreach Reduces Spending - December 8, 2022
- Credit Suisse Group AG announces successful rights offering - December 8, 2022
- FIFA discipline three countries after investigations into breaking Qatar World Cup rules - December 8, 2022