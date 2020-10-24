RaiseNow, the Switzerland-based charitable giving technology provider, has secured 5.4 million CHF in investment to enable it to expand its product services to more charities around Europe. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- RaiseNow secures 5.4m CHF in Series A+ investment round - October 24, 2020
- USD/CHF slides below mid-0.9000s, back closer to multi-week lows set on Wednesday - October 23, 2020
- EUR/CHF staging a rebound at HFT buying area - October 23, 2020