Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 350 target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)