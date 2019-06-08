Prior week’s release can be found here. Not much of a notable change there in sight deposits once again, as the SNB won’t see much need to step in with EUR/CHF still ranging between 1.12 to 1.14 …
SNB total sight deposits w.e. 10 May CHF 578.1 bn vs CHF 577.7 bn prior
