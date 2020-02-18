Bern, 17.02.2020 – At an international donor conference in Brussels on 17 February, Switzerland pledged a contribution of some CHF 10.2 million to help Albania address the significant damage caused by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF seen struggling in the 0.9960 region – Commerzbank - February 18, 2020
- Switzerland commits CHF 10.2 million following November earthquake in Albania - February 18, 2020
- BRIEF-Leclanché Secures Convertible Loan Facility Of Up To CHF 39 Million - February 18, 2020