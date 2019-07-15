As the week for NA traders begins, the USD (and the CAD) is the strongest of the majors. The weekend news on trade truce and the surprise visit with North Koreans Kim, has helped to send the greenback …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF rebounds from 2-week lows, back to 0.9850 - July 15, 2019
- The USD is the strongest while the CHF is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day - July 15, 2019
- GBP/CHF Needs To Break 1.2334 For Bearish Continuation - July 15, 2019