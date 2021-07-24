As Switzerland opens its doors to fully-vaccinated Indians (Covishield; 14 days after the second shot), take your pick from unusual snoozing options: bubbles, cubes with extra-large glass windows, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Unusual holidays: Stay in a bubble, barrel, observatory or cube in Switzerland
As Switzerland opens its doors to fully-vaccinated Indians (Covishield; 14 days after the second shot), take your pick from unusual snoozing options: bubbles, cubes with extra-large glass windows, …