USD/CHF is inching higher after extending its recovery as DXY attempts a rebound. A decline in the US core PCE Price Index has resulted in a significant fall in the DXY. The improved Swiss Real Retail …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF extends recovery above 0.9550 as DXY eyes a rebound, US ISM PMI in focus - June 30, 2022
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Double top remains in play, but sellers struggle around 0.9540s - June 30, 2022
- Santhera’s Shareholders Approve all Board Proposals at Today’s Annual General Meeting - June 30, 2022