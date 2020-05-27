We are analyzing the activity of HFT algorithms in the Forex market this morning. Our analysis shows that the USDCHF pair could be the place to look for potential short opportunit …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF fails at HFT sell zone! - May 27, 2020
- Saint-Gobain Completes Sale Of Sika Stake For CHF 2.56 Bln – Quick Facts - May 27, 2020
- EUR/CHF: Awaiting EU Recovery Fund details in the 1.05-1.07 range – Credit Suisse - May 27, 2020