Weekly print of one-month risk reversal of USD/CHF, a gauge of calls to puts, rise the most since the week ending on January 08, also reversing the previous week’s negative print, by the press time of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CHF: Options market turns most bullish since early January - April 29, 2021
- Dishman Carbogen subsidiary to co-invest more than CHF 15M with Japanese client to expand Swiss site - April 29, 2021
- PolyPeptide Group prices IPO at CHF 64.00 per share and starts trading on the Swiss Stock Exchange - April 29, 2021